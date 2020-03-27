Employee at Ithaca-Tompkins County Regional Airport Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee of a private company working at the Ithaca-Tompkins County Regional Airport tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The worker’s employer informed the county on Thursday that the employee had tested positive, a press release from the county administrator said. The individual has remained in isolation since Sunday, March 22, the day they were tested for the coronavirus.

The Tompkins County Health Department completed a “thorough contact investigation” for people that the individual may have come in contact with, the release stated.

Anyone identified as “having potentially been exposed” was notified and provided with further steps, including testing and self-quarantine recommendations.

The airport is operating under “normal circumstances,” its website states, with no plans to shutter. Its director told The Sun that a closure would require “an enormous meltdown of society” earlier this month.

As of Thursday evening, 32 people in Tompkins County had tested positive for the coronavirus, with 462 pending tests and 354 people in monitored quarantine.