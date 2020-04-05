Seven Cornellians Named Men’s Lacrosse All-Americans

On Wednesday, the Inside Lacrosse/Maverik Media Men’s D1 Media All-America list was released — recognizing some of the top players in college lacrosse.

While no Cornell players were named to the first team, senior attackman Jeff Teat headlined the Second-Team All-American group. Teat led Cornell with 27 points, split across 12 goals and 15 assists.

Teat, who was named to the final watchlist for the 2020 Tewaaraton Award — which annually recognizes the top player in college lacrosse — has not yet announced his plans for next spring. The Tewaaraton Foundation will not be granting the award this year, in light of the canceled lacrosse season.

Along with Teat, junior midfielder Jonathan Donville was also named to the All-America Second Team. Donville scored 13 goals and dished out seven assists during his five games, his best performance coming in the season opener against Albany when he scored five goals.

Senior midfielder Brandon Salvatore was named to the All-America Third Team. Salvatore continued to demonstrate his prowess on the defensive end, forcing turnovers and organizing the backline. The captain also scored a goal in what proved to be the last game of the season — a dramatic upset win over Penn State.

John Piatelli, Connor Fletcher, Sam Duggan, and Gavin Adler were the four players named Honorable Mention All-Americans.

Notably, Piatelli led both Cornell and the Ivy League in scoring with 20 goals. A flamethrower on offense, the junior attackman started off so strong that he also joined teammate Jeff Teat on the Tewaaraton Watch List via a player addition process on March 11th.

Fletcher was a dependable option in midfield, with 11 points on the season. The senior midfielder scored a hat trick in a dominant win over Towson to highlight his shortened season.

Duggan, a senior midfielder, and Adler, a sophomore defenseman, memorably combined for one of the most gritty defensive highlights of Cornell history. Clutching to a narrow lead against a tough Ohio State side, both heroically blocked dangerous shots from the Buckeye offense to prevent a score. While both are known for their tenacity and work ethic on the less-glamorous side of the ball, Adler in particular impressively handled some big-name matchups throughout the team’s five-game season.

Cornell went 5-0 before its season was canceled and finished the year with the No. 2 national ranking.