Wegmans Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Wegmans employee who works at the grocery store’s coffee shop has tested positive for COVID-19, the Tompkins County Health Department announced in a press release on Sunday.

The employee worked multiple shifts at the store — located on 500 S. Meadow St. — over the past two weeks. The Wegmans coffee shop is currently closed, and the area has been thoroughly disinfected, according to the press release.

Anyone who came into close contact with any coffee shop Wegmans employee between March 23 and April 4 is encouraged to get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall, the health department said.

The health department also encouraged anyone who visited the Wegmans coffee shop in the last 14 days to self-quarantine at home.

“We are working closely with Wegmans management to ensure the safety of all employees and patrons,” said Frank Kruppa, TCHD Public Health Director. “Grocery stores are essential businesses, and it is important that they are able to continue to serve our community.”

Wegmans is now instituting additional measures such as distributing masks, giving temperature checks and screening employees for other COVID-19 symptoms before shifts.