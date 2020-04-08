Cayuga Street Mini Market Robbed Late Tuesday Night, IPD Pursuing Suspect

The Ithaca Police Department responded to a robbery at the A Plus Mini Market at 1:52 a.m. on April 8. The officers arrived after the suspect fled the scene, according to an IPD media release.

Upon arrival at the store, which is located at 210 S. Cayuga Street, the officers confirmed that a robbery occurred. The suspect allegedly demanded money from the cash registers and implied that he was armed, the release stated.

The suspect was described in the release as a black male, 5’9” to 6’0” feet tall, wearing a black hat, grey zip up sweatshirt and a blue bandana covering the face below the eyes.

The amount of cash the suspect stole was not disclosed.

The IPD is seeking anyone with information that could aid the investigation. The IPD can be reached by phone at (607) 272-9973.