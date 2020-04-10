Gunshots Fired at East State Street

The Ithaca Police Department responded to several reports of shots fired in the 900 block of East State Street at around 5:12 p.m. on Friday, according to an IPD press release. No victims have been located.

After arriving on the scene, IPD officers closed East State Street between Mitchell Street and Brandon Place. The incident occurred near the Collegetown Terrace apartments.

Cornell University Police is assisting with traffic control as the IPD is detouring traffic at Pine Tree Road and State Route 79.

The investigation is ongoing and Ithaca Police continues to collect evidence at the scene.

The IPD asks anyone with information to contact them at (607) 272-9973.