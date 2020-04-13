Barron Selected as Men’s Hockey First-Team All-American, Kaldis Named to Second Team

While Cornell men’s hockey saw its postseason cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, captains Morgan Barron and Yanni Kaldis have had very active postseasons in the awards department.

On Saturday night, Barron and Kaldis were selected ACHA All-Americans, with Barron slotting in on the first team and Kaldis appearing on the second team. This marks the first time that either player has been recognized as an All-American.

The selection is the latest in a slew of honors for Barron. The Nova Scotia native had already been named a Hobey Baker Award top-10 finalist and ECAC Player of the Year. He also picked up spots on the All-Ivy League and All-ECAC first teams.

While Barron did not move on as a top-three finalist for the Hobey Baker Award — college hockey’s top honor — he still brought home a First-Team All-American honor in his best season for the Red.

Barron led the team in scoring with 32 points, becoming the first player in program history to average more than a point per game in the shortened season. The junior proved pivotal in the team’s success at the beginning and end of the season, picking up 12 points in the Red’s first six games while bookending the year with 11 points during the team’s nine-game winning streak.

Kaldis, who was also named a first-teamer on the All-Ivy and All-ECAC teams this past season, also enjoyed a spectacular season, anchoring Cornell’s dominant blue line, one that helped hold opponents to 1.55 goals per game.

On the other end of the ice, Kaldis also excelled. While he only found the back of the net five times, Kaldis was the team’s ultimate facilitator, setting up his teammates with a team-leading 19 assists. The senior led the way on the power play as well, tallying 14 points.

Kaldis has yet to announce post-collegiate plans. Barron’s future remains up in the air, too, as he has not decided whether or not to forgo his senior season to join the New York Rangers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.