Myrick ’09 Says Paycheck Protection Program Won’t Do Enough to Help Ithaca

Recent legislation extending the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans from the Small Business Administration to small businesses and self-employed individuals, won’t do enough to protect municipalities and front-line workers, Ithaca’s mayor said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Svante Myrick ’09 criticized Congressional Republicans and Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), who he says are bailing out airlines while failing to aid cities and local governments. The most recent agreement in Washington includes more than $320 billion in additional funding for the PPP, which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion federal aid package.

“Unrelated demands” is code for cities. Airlines will be bailed out but police and fire departments left out. This bill will force the steepest municipal service cuts anyone living has ever seen. Frontline workers will need to be laid off and essential work will go undone. https://t.co/0AtazrcGyV — Mayor Svante Myrick (@SvanteMyrick) April 21, 2020

“This bill is a tragedy for American municipalities and I am so disappointed that my Congressman Tom Reed did not fight for us,” Myrick tweeted. “This will force incredibly deep cuts to services and layoffs.”

Reed, who signed a bipartisan letter from the New York and New Jersey Congressional delegation calling for direct assistance to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak, reiterated in a press release on Sunday that he supports more funding for state and local governments. But he said securing more aid as part of the newest PPP measures would be impossible, since Congress is not meeting in person and leadership won’t allow members to participate virtually.

“Passing the Paycheck Protection bill requires complete agreement among every Senator and House member, which makes including state and local aid in the replenishment bill impossible,” Reed said. “However, the success gained in Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] and Minority Leader [Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.] agreeing on a revised formula for the distribution of state and local direct aid will help us protect local governments in the upcoming phase four negotiations.”

The Senate’s approval of additional funding came after initial funding for small business loans quickly ran out, The New York Times reported. Democrats initially rejected the Trump administration’s suggestion that Congress only pass funding for the PPP, instead proposing a broader package that also provided funding for hospitals, testing and state and local governments, The Times reported.

Myrick, who has also called for the implementation of a temporary universal basic income, thanked Sens. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) for “fighting for frontline workers.” Schumer, the Senate minority leader, called for support for local governments on Twitter on Tuesday.

“State, localities [and] tribal governments need support,” he wrote.