Concerts Celebrating the End of Classes Move to Two-Day Online Live Event

Students missing music on the slope will still be able to celebrate the end of the semester.

In an email to students, Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi announced the creation of a live, online concert on May 14 and 15 — the product of a collaboration between the Slope Day Programming Board, Cornell Concert Commission and Multicultural Funding Advisory Board. Classes are now scheduled to end on May 12.

Lombardi wrote that the concert allows the University to continue the “tradition of celebrating the end of classes,” even if online. The email encouraged that students “focus on the positives.”

Slope Day this year — which would have been celebrated on May 6 — was canceled due to COVID-19.

Artists will be announced this week. On March 6 CCC announced that Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty were set to play Barton Hall on March 22. The Barton Hall show was also canceled.

Emma Plowe is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She currently serves as Arts Editor on The Sun’s board. She can be reached at eplowe@cornellsun.com.