LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Supporting Jason Liefer for New York State Assembly

To the Editor:

The June 23 primary features seven candidates for New York State Assembly. For many reasons, I support Jason Leifer for this critical position.

I admire Jason for his stance against fracking and for the hard work he and his fellow town board members put in to keep it out of Dryden and eventually out of the state. I respect Jason’s support of working people and unions, which is exemplified by his pro bono legal work as well as in his encouragement of a resolution calling for a countywide living wage. I appreciate Jason’s decision to move toward municipal broadband so that we are no longer held hostage by Spectrum or forced to live with no internet at all. Jason has been an exemplary town board member and town supervisor.

My attitude toward politicians is simple: Actions speak louder than words. Jason has proven again and again that he is willing to do the behind-the-scenes work to make things happen for the people he represents. In Albany he will fight tirelessly for the people-centered, common-sense policies that matter to me and the people of the 125th.

Louise Edelman