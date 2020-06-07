LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Re: ‘Supporting Jason Liefer for New York State Assembly’

To the Editor:

I encourage my neighbors and all voters in the 125th to choose Jason Leifer for State Assembly in the election June 23.

We have plenty of credible candidates running, but Jason has accomplished some amazing things. He was the Dryden town board member who advocated using zoning and local control to ban fracking, a decision that was the beginning of the end of fracking in New York State. He has fought corporate control from Anschutz Exploration to Spectrum, deciding that his town would make its own decisions on what to allow and whom to serve — first by banning fracking and now by exploring municipal broadband. As town supervisor, he fought for community solar, and for the past several years he has required all new developments to use green building techniques.

In addition, his community work for indigent representation, alternatives to incarceration and court consolidation has been critical for our region. I see Jason as the most experienced, imaginative candidate out there, and I strongly support his run for Assembly in the 125th. We need people with his integrity and vision in Albany.

Peter Meskill