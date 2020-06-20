Ithaca Police Arrest Man Allegedly Involved in Saturday Morning Burglary

Early Saturday morning at around 7 a.m., two residents of the 100 Block of North Plain Street called the police to report a person burglarizing their home.

Locating a person who fit the suspect’s description two blocks away, the police apprehended Michael LaMontain, 25, after a “brief pursuit”, according to the press release.

Found in possession of property from the reported burglary, as well as a string of other thefts that have been reported in recent weeks, LaMontain was charged with burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

LaMontain was remanded by the Ithaca City Court to Tompkins County Jail and is scheduled to appear again in court Monday morning.