Firefighters Rescue Man After Falling into Dam on Six Mile Creek

The Ithaca Fire Department rescued a man who fell into a 30-foot dam on Six Mile Creek near Giles Street on Sunday — the fifth time this past month the fire department responded to a dam-related incident.

The man injured his shoulder after jumping 40 feet into the water, according to the Ithaca Fire Department press release.

At around 4:30 p.m., paramedics and fire department personnel retrieved the man from the dam with a rescue basket and a rope system, the press release read. An ambulance then transported the man to the hospital.

There were two other instances in June where people either fell or jumped into the same dam, which inflicted ankle injuries. Others fell into dams near Coddington Road and Lake Street during the same month.

In the past three years, there have been at least seven other rescues in the Six Mile Creek area. A woman fell 40 feet down an embankment near First Dam in February, leaving her “cold and exhausted,” according to a fire department press release from that month.

Firefighters pulled out a man who fell into Six Mile Creek in April 2019, and in August 2018, officials rescued a college-age man who became exhausted while swimming as well as a woman who fell near First Dam.