Cornell Doubles Down on In-Person Semester as Quarantine Orders Complicate Move-In

This post will be updated.

In a reversal from previously announced plans, Cornell said that it would no longer provide quarantine housing arrangements for all students living on-campus, Provost Michael Kotlikoff and Vice President of Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi announced on Thursday night.

Now, students returning to Ithaca from one of the 34 states on New York’s 14-day quarantine list must either find a place to isolate off-campus or take courses online until their state is removed.

As coronavirus cases continue to spark across the country, the message signaled that, for now, Cornell would not back down from its promise of an in-person semester — even as New York-mandated quarantine orders now cover well over half of the country.

According to the email sent by Kotlikoff and Lombardi, the University remains committed to having students return to Ithaca, but acknowledged that mass travel advisories will necessitate some changes to procedures.

Continued delays to course pre-enrollment had prompted fears among some that Cornell would backtrack; in the past week, the University of California-Berkeley, George Washington University and Duke University have all moved away from their in-person plans in reaction to the climbing coronavirus crisis in the country.