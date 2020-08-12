Ivies Suddenly Reverse Fall Semester Plans

Cornell finds itself on an ever-shrinking list of colleges persisting with plans to conduct a hybrid semester, with both the University of Pennsylvania and Brown University retreating from such decisions on Tuesday. Cornell is also the only Ivy that hasn’t capped its on-campus students.

Initially intending to bring students back to campus for a hybrid semester, on Aug. 11 Brown delayed its reopening and committed to online classes until at least Oct. 5 while the University of Pennsylvania opted for an almost entirely virtual semester on the same day. These shifts make Cornell one of four Ivy League schools to continue with hybrid instruction and some form of residential life.

Brown

Brown’s president, Christina Paxson, made waves in April as the first top administrator of an Ivy League university to speak on the nature of instruction come fall — emphasizing the necessity of in-person classes to revitalize local economies and maintain the viability of institutions of higher education.

The Rhode Island-based university initially announced a trimester model for the 2020 to 2021 academic year, allowing each class year to return to campus for two of the three trimesters.

Brown has now backtracked, stating all instruction will be virtual until at least Oct. 5 and a small number of students — those living in conditions that are unsafe or unconducive to remote learning, international students who cannot return home and those working in laboratories — can come back to campus before Labor Day.

“The remainder of students will be invited to return in late September, provided the public health situation has improved, and in-person instruction of small classes will begin,” Paxson wrote in an email to students.

Paxson cited the growing number of COVID-19 cases both nationwide and locally in Rhode Island as the cause for the change. Brown’s president also laid out the criteria for reopening the university on Oct. 5, which included a decrease in average COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period among students and the local population by Sept. 11.

University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania made a similar change in direction on the same day. Initially, the university’s plan mirrored Cornell’s in many ways — planning to bring back all of its students to hybrid classes while holding them to a behavioral compact.

The surge in cases nationwide made the number of students that would need to quarantine for two weeks “untenable,” according to an email to the campus community from President Amy Guttman.

Cornell faced a similar reality, and instead shifted its quarantine plans. With a growing list of students requiring two week quarantines upon arrival, Cornell could not facilitate the quarantine of all students living on campus, forcing many students to scramble for hotel rooms and Airbnbs.

The University of Pennsylvania is also dealing with the nationwide shortage in the reagents necessary for Polymerase Chain Reaction testing, causing a backlog of COVID-19 tests and delay in test results.

The shift comes about three weeks before students were expected to be on campus, a timeline that has prompted student frustration and ridicule on various social media platforms — including Facebook meme pages.

Annah Chollet / The Ivy League Meme Consortium

The rest of the Ivies

The rapid reversals of Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania represent a growing trend among the Ivy League — opting for a largely virtual fall semester.

Princeton similarly backtracked, initially intending to bring back freshmen and juniors to campus in the fall and sophomores and seniors in the spring. On Aug. 7, Princeton president Christopher L. Eisgruber walked back the decision, choosing to proceed with an entirely virtual semester.

“In brief, the pandemic’s impact in New Jersey has led us to conclude that we cannot provide a genuinely meaningful on-campus experience for our undergraduate students this fall in a manner that is respectful of public health concerns and consistent with state regulations and guidance,” Eisgruber wrote in an email to the Princeton community.

Harvard University has already committed to entirely virtual learning, while providing housing 40 percent of its students. Columbia and Yale have chosen to house a reduced number of students while embracing a hybrid model. Dartmouth’s plan is similar to Princeton’s original plan, allowing students to return to two of four semesters in the 2020 to 2021 academic year while the majority of classes remain virtual.

Tony Luong / The New York Times

Cornell is the only Ivy attempting to make campus available for all students to return, though recent language from leadership has emphasized that those who should stay home, should. There is currently no indication that Cornell will reverse course, as President Martha E. Pollack defended the decision to reopen as recently as Friday in an interview with The Ithaca Voice.

“All of the science, the science that we did, the science we updated and the reports we’re seeing elsewhere now lead to the conclusion — it is counterintuitive — but they lead to the conclusion that because we’re going to have students coming back to campus, to Ithaca campus anyway, we know that they’re here,” Pollack said in the interview. “Our ability to influence their behavior and most notably our ability to ensure that they participate in our testing program are very rigorous. The testing program is much, much, much stronger if they’re enrolled and on campus.”