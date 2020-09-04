Michael Che to Virtually Kick Off CUPB Comedy Hour

This year’s first Cornell University Program Board speaker comes all the way from Saturday Night Live to your computer.

Comedian, writer and actor Michael Che will entertain Cornell students in a moderated Q&A comedy hour over Zoom Friday at 8 p.m., open to the entire Cornell community. Students are encouraged to send in their questions through an event registration form.

CUPB and the Orientation Steering Committee are hosting the event and it will be free for Cornell students.

Che, a New York City native, got his start through stand-up comedy and an appearance on the Late Show With David Letterman. He was named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 funniest people in 2013 and co-hosted the Emmy Awards in 2018.

After a two-month stint at The Daily Show in 2014, Che became the co-anchor of SNL’s iconic Weekend Update segment, eventually becoming co-head writer of the show in 2017. This is his sixth year with SNL.

Joining Che is fellow SNL writer Sam Jay, who will moderate the comedy hour. She is known for her stand-up comedy.

This is the second time CUPB has hosted a virtual comedy hour, the first, a similar Q&A session with The Eric Andre Show co-host Hannibal Buress in April, which drew hundreds of students through Zoom.