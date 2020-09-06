What’s Open? A Guide to Campus Dining

With students trying to settle in as the semester starts with new restrictions, Cornell Dining has also made some COVID-19-related changes.

Masks are now required at all dining and meal pickup locations.

In an attempt to go cashless for sanitary purposes, all eateries on campus have implemented contactless payment methods. Instead of using a physical Cornell ID card for payments, students can now use the GET My Card feature of the GET app, which shows a unique barcode representing a Cornell ID for both meal swipes and BRBs.

Self-serve payment terminals have also been set up for credit and debit cards. These terminals also support Apple Pay and Google Wallet.

In order to enforce social distancing in residential dining rooms, diners are required to use OpenTable to RSVP for dine-in and takeout. OpenTable, which can be downloaded as an app as well accessed via web browser, only allows reservations for a party of one. Group reservations are not offered and all seats are spaced six feet apart for individual diners.

To help de-densify indoor dining locations and provide more convenient takeout options, five satellite locations have been established for meal pickup across campus. Meals must be pre-ordered via GET by noon the day before pickup.

Online ordering is now available for made-to-order sandwiches and meals at Atrium Café, Bear Necessities, Bus Stop Bagels, Café Jennie, Cornell Dairy Bar, Goldie’s Café, Jansen’s Market and Mattin’s Café.

Atrium Café, Bear Necessities, and Jansen’s Market require online ordering for made-to-order items: salads, grill or deli items, pizzas or wings and espresso drinks.

In addition to the following eateries, the Cornell Food Pantry remains open at 109 McGraw Place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Access to food and personal care items at the Cornell Food Pantry is free and confidential and is available to Cornell students, staff and faculty.

North Campus dining rooms

North Star Dining Room

Hours: Monday – Friday (7 a.m. – 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Risley Dining Room

Hours: Monday – Friday (11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Robert Purcell Marketplace Eatery

Hours: Monday – Saturday (10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.)

Central Campus dining rooms

Okenshields Dining Room

Hours: Monday – Thursday (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

West Campus dining rooms

104West!

Hours: Sunday – Thursday (11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Saturday (12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.)

Becker House Dining Room

Hours: Monday – Friday (7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Saturday (10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Cook House Dining Room

Hours: Monday – Friday (4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.), Saturday (10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Jansen’s Dining Room at Bethe House

Hours: Monday – Friday (7 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Saturday (10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Keeton House Dining Room

Hours: Monday – Friday (4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Saturday (10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Rose House Dining Room

Hours: Monday – Friday (10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m. – 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m, 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Sunday (8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m, 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Cafés, Food Courts & Coffeehouses

Atrium Café

Hours: Monday – Thursday (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Friday (7 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Bus Stop Bagels

Hours: Monday – Friday (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Café Jennie

Hours: Monday –Sunday (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Carol’s Café

Hours: Monday – Thursday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.), Friday (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Cornell Dairy Bar

Hours: Monday – Friday (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Goldie’s Café

Hours: Monday – Thursday (8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.), Friday (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Green Dragon

Hours: Monday – Thursday (8 a.m. – 7 p.m.), Friday (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Martha’s Express

Hours: Monday – Friday (8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Mattin’s Café

Hours: Monday – Thursday (7 a.m. – 8 p.m.), Friday (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

McCormick’s at Moakley House

Hours: Monday – Friday (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Rusty’s

Hours: Monday – Friday (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Trillium

Hours: Monday – Thursday (8 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Friday (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Satellite Locations

Appel 1st Floor Satellite

Hours: Monday – Friday (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.), Saturday – Sunday (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Bartels Concessions Satellite

Hours: Monday – Friday (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Duffield Hall Satellite

Hours: Monday – Friday (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Noyes Lobby Satellite

Hours: Monday – Friday (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.), Saturday – Sunday (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

RPCC 2nd Floor Satellite

Hours: Monday – Friday (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.), Saturday – Sunday (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Convenience Stores

Bear Necessities Grill & C-Store

Hours: Monday – Friday (8 a.m. – 2 a.m.), Saturday – Sunday (10 a.m. – 2 a.m.)

Jansen’s Market

Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.), Saturday – Sunday (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.)