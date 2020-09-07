LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tom Reed, Debate Tracy Mitrano J.D. ’95

<
p style=”font-weight: 400″>To the Editor:
Tom Reed (R-NY), you refuse to debate your opponent Tracy Mitrano J.D. ’95, for NY’s 23rd Congressional District, but recently stated: “I’m always willing to see the other side of the equation, and you do that . . . by sitting, by talking and most importantly by listening.”
I presume you adhere to your caucus tenets that state: “Every week we are in Washington, you will find Problem Solvers, proud Democrats and Republicans, seated together around a table, debating, listening, and working together to help solve these issues.”
So, why not talk face-to-face with Mitrano about the important issues in our district? How does it serve the people of CD-23 for you to evade a robust debate about the problems that confront our district?
Kris Hodges, Ithaca Resident