Fleeing Car Strikes Woman, Leaves Her Severely Injured

An individual involved in a physical dispute drove into a woman on the Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway while fleeing the scene and severely injuring the victim, at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25. The driver continued to flee after striking the woman, and she was airlifted to a regional trauma center, according to the Ithaca Police Department press release.

The severity of the victim’s injuries are still unclear, the press release stated.

In addition to the IPD, the Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance and the New York State Police all responded to the scene.

The suspect drove a dark four-door sedan, according to witnesses. The suspect has not been identified, and the IPD continues to investigate the case.

The IPD is asking anyone with information to contact the IPD:

Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245

Police Administration: (607) 272-9973

Police Tip Line: (607) 330-000

Anonymous Tip Email Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips