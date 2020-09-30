String of Burglaries Continue in Ithaca, This Time on Cornell’s Campus

Two unoccupied fraternity houses in Ithaca were burglarized between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28, according to a Cornell Crime alert sent Tuesday. The alert offered no description of the suspects. Cornell University Police Department is investigating the matter. CUPD declined to comment.

The fraternity houses — Phi Kappa Psi, located at 120 Mary Ann Wood Dr. and Phi Gamma Delta, located at 118 McGraw Place — are the subjects of a recent trend of burglaries in the City of Ithaca.

On Sept. 24, the Ithaca Police Department arrested Kasheen Camel for charges of third degree burglary, fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree identity theft, false personation and an active arrest warrant for Petit Larceny, according to an IPD media release. The charges are based on a streak of burglaries that occurred from late August through mid-September.