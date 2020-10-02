Tompkins Trust Company Faces Early Morning Burglary

The Tompkins Trust Company bank at 701 Seneca St. was subject to a burglary in the early hours of Sept. 27, according to an Oct. 2 Ithaca Police Department media release. IPD is currently investigating the matter, and is not commenting on the details of the case beyond the media release.

The suspect, who has been identified as a tall, thin white male, forced an entry into the downtown Ithaca bank. A vehicle associated with the subject might be a dark Honda Civic, a model from between 2018 and 2020, according to the press release.

The bank burglary comes on the heels of several other burglaries in the Ithaca area in recent weeks. Two unoccupied fraternity houses in Ithaca— Phi Kappa Psi, located at 120 Mary Ann Wood Dr. and Phi Gamma Delta, located at 118 McGraw Place — were burglarized between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28, according to the IPD. IPD has yet to announce the identification of a suspect or suspects involved in these burglaries.

Before that, IPD was already investigating a streak of burglaries that occured between late August and mid September. On Sept. 24, IPD arrested 43-year-old Kasheen Camel for third degree burglary, fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree identity theft, false personation and sought an active arrest warrant for Petit Larceny, according to an IPD media release.

The IPD is asking anyone with information to contact the IPD:

Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245

Police Administration: (607) 272-9973

Police Tip Line: (607) 330-000

Anonymous Tip Email Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips