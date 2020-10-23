TCAT Bus Crashes into Several Homes in Ithaca’s West End

A Tompkins County Area Transit’s Route 14 bus crashed into several homes Friday on the 400 block of Hook Place in Ithaca’s West End after the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to an Ithaca Police Department press release.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 12:18 p.m. was initially investigated by TCAT operations and safety officials, who found that the bus veered off the road while turning onto Hook Place from Haller Boulevard, and then collided with three properties on the north side of Hook Place.

The City of Ithaca Building Department arrived at the scene to inspect the structural integrity of the buildings involved. City and TCAT officials completed the investigation by Friday evening.

The Ithaca Police Department and the Ithaca Fire Department also arrived on the scene, assisted by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and the Bangs Ambulance.

The individuals involved in the accident — the TCAT driver, the passengers on board, and the homeowner — sustained minor injuries but nobody required serious medical attention. Both the home and the TCAT bus suffered significant damage.

At the time of publication, no criminal charges had been filed.