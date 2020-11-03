Election 2020: Live Updates

Check out all of The Sun’s election coverage here.

Election Day is here, and an anxious Cornell campus has all eyes turned toward a few key swing states that will decide the presidential race.

Tompkins County saw high turnout for early voting, and is anticipating high participation in this high-stakes election. We’ll update this page as results from local elections come in — polls in New York close at 9 p.m.

Races we’re watching

House of Representatives: N.Y.-23

In New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican, is facing a second straight challenge from Democrat Tracy Mitrano J.D. ’95. Reed won by 8.4 points in 2018. FiveThirtyEight gives Reed a 98 percent chance of winning in the safe Republican district. A poll in late September found Reed up by seven points.

New York State Senate: District 58

Republican Sen. Tom O’Mara is facing off against Democratic challenger Leslie Danks Burke. In 2018, O’Mara won 59.2 percent of the vote against Amanda Kirchgessner. The district includes Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties, and a portion of Tompkins County, including Ithaca.

New York State Assembly: District 125

Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles (D-2nd District) is running against Republican Matthew McIntyre. Democrat Barbara Lifton has represented the district since 2003.

District Attorney

Incumbent Matthew Van Houten, a Democrat, is running unopposed after fighting off a progressive primary challenger.

County Court Judge

John C. Rowley is running unopposed.

City Court Judge

Seth Peacock is running unopposed.

On Campus

Anxious students prepare for election

On the eve of Election Day, the semester’s first snowfall left campus hushed. Like the day’s gray clouds, anxiety hung over students as they braced for what may be an election like no other.

While studying for her U.S. Latino history class in the lounge of her Balch Hall dormitory, Axaraly Ortiz ’24 said it was difficult to focus on school on Election Day’s eve.

“I feel like I’ve just been distracted by school so much lately,” she said. “And until today it hasn’t hit me how much is at stake.”

A look back at how a stunned campus reacted to Trump’s 2016 victory

Fear and shock gripped Cornell’s campus when President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. In the days that followed, members of a stunned student body gathered in solidarity and held “cry-in” events responding to the surprise result.

On the eve of the 2020 election, students are even more on edge. Trump’s Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, is again the favorite — this time by a wider margin in national polls. In Washington, D.C. and New York City, businesses and city officials are preparing for unrest as a polarized country braces for an election whose winner isn’t likely to be known on Tuesday night.

Unlike in 2016, Cornellians — nearly all of whom were in high school when Trump was elected — know what they’re getting with the president. Instead of worries about what might happen under Trump, Cornellians have already endured four years to inform what four more years would mean.

Some professors cancel class on Election Day

Cornell classes were in session on Tuesday, but some professors decided to cancel sessions or make them optional.

“Often, students want to know what they can do to address the inequality they see and learn about in the country,” said Prof. Anna Haskins, sociology, who didn’t hold class on Tuesday. “One way to do that is to vote in elected officials that stand for the values, platforms and policies that speak to them. In a presidential election year, it seemed right to give students the time to go and vote.”

