Biden Barely Ahead of Trump As Election Hinges on Mail-In Votes from the Rust Belt and Upper Midwest

As the clock turned past midnight early Wednesday, results of the 2020 presidential election remained unclear as boards of elections in several key swing states had not yet finished — or in some cases, even started — counting a slew of mail-in ballots.

While former Vice President Biden currently leads President Donald Trump in the formal electoral vote count (223-174, as of 1:00 a.m.), several states could swing either way.

At a rally in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Biden told his supporters, “Keep the faith, guys, we’re going to win this.”

“We’re going to win Pennsylvania,” he said with confidence, referencing high turnout in urban Alleghany and Philadelphia counties.

Trump broke a six-hour break from Twitter at 12:49 a.m. when he tweeted, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” Twitter marked the post as “disputed and might be misleading.” In a tweet sent three minutes prior, Trump called the day “A big WIN!” although votes were far from being counted.

The only swing states called by the Associated Press as of 12:30 a.m. were Ohio, Iowa and Florida for Trump and New Hampshire for Biden.

As predicted, Upper Midwest and Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin had yet to report a sufficient number of votes for the AP to definitively call races on election night. Likewise, the race in Wisconsin was not called by publication time (elections officials had pledged to deliver results sometime early Wednesday).

Across the South, Trump appeared to lead in two other crucial battleground states — North Carolina and Georgia — but neither of these races had been officially called.

Trump was notably silent on Tuesday evening. The only tweet he sent out was at 6:15 p.m., as only early results from Indiana and Kentucky were out, when he (in all caps), wrote “We are looking really good all over the country.”

In Pennsylvania, a do-or-die state for Trump’s re-election, Trump secured 56.5 percent of the election night vote; in Michigan, Trump had 54.1 percent. But officials in both states expect full ballot counts to be completed within three days of Nov. 3. Seven Pennsylvania counties did not start processing mail-in ballots until Wednesday.

Even before the election, Republicans mounted court fights around the nation to challenge early and mail-in votes, leading some Cornell experts to cast concern over voter suppression and dubiously motivated post-election day court challenges across the country.

As results trickled in late Tuesday, Prof. David Bateman, government, who studies American political development and voting rights, said he foresees nationwide litigation in the coming days and weeks, an echo of previous election years.

“There’s very likely going to be litigation in North Carolina, very likely to be litigation in Florida,” he said. “There are processes for this but it’s not clear that given the animosity around this particular president, it’s not clear that the process will be seen as legitimate by all.”

Bateman said if the election for president ends up in the House of Representatives — an Electoral College outcome that became increasingly, albeit still very slightly, possible Tuesday night — he expressed concerns that Americans will not see the process as legitimate.

“People understand [the process]; whether it’ll be seen as having broadspread legitimacy is a whole other question,” Bateman said. “And it’s not clear to me that it would.”

A surge in mail-in votes across the nation overwhelmed postal service offices and caused delays in vote counts. An unprecedented 64.6 million Americans cast their ballots before Election Day via mail-in voting, at the backdrop of a COVID-19 pandemic that has continued to spike across the nation. In New York, a prelude to Tuesday night’s reporting delays occurred in June, as primary races took weeks to count after a surge in mail-in voting.

Democrats retained control of the House of Representatives, and, as of midnight, had no net gain in the Senate: Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) was ousted by former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, while former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper flipped Colorado’s Senate seat.

Votes in several key Senate races left it unclear as to whether Democrats or the GOP would control the chamber. In order to take back the Senate, Democrats needed to flip at least three Republican-controlled seats if they also won the White House.

In North Carolina, challenger Cal Cunningham trailed incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) by less than a point with 93 percent of the vote reporting. On the other hand, Arizona returns showed former astronaut and Democrat Mark Kelly polling ahead of Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.).

In Maine, results had yet to paint a clear picture as to whether state House Speaker Sarah Gideon or Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) was ahead. Likewise, in Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock was ahead of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

In South Carolina, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) bested challenger Jamie Harrison. In Georgia, no winners had been called in either Senate race, both of which were expected to be highly competitive.

As of 12:30 a.m., Trump was called the winner in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Biden was called the victor in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.