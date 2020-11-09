Cornell Concert Commission to Host Gus Dapperton in Exclusive Livestream

Following the success of September’s virtual homecoming concert starring Hippo Campus, Cornell Concert Commission is back to announce that indie-pop artist Gus Dapperton will perform an exclusive livestream for students on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. EST.

Dapperton is a huge get for students, as his song “Prune, You Talk Funny” has amassed almost 45 million streams on Spotify alone, and has become a staple on Spotify’s Indie-Pop playlist.



Dapperton has been active recently, releasing the music video for his song “First Aid,” showcasing the saturated, if slightly unsettling, visuals that have become Dapperton’s staple.

In a press release, CCC wrote: “Combining a strong visual component with dreamily produced songs, sophisticated indie songwriter Gus Dapperton became known for colorful narrative videos and lovestruck songs that channeled ’90s influences. Working with mostly analog instruments and playing, arranging, and recording everything himself, the artist released songs online when he was still in his teens but began to break through with the 2017 single “I’m Just Snacking.” The song and its viral video caught on, and before long Dapperton was touring and being asked to create a song for the Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why. This exposed him to even more legions of fans, and he quickly followed his 2019 full-length debut, Where Polly People Go to Read, with 2020’s Orca.

The concert will also feature Abhi the Nomad, whose song “Sex ‘n Drugs” has over 29 million plays on Spotify. Born in Madras, India, Abhi embodies the DIY spirit by writing his own lyrics, producing his beats, designing his cover art and designing the sets of his music videos, as was the case with 2019’s “Me No Evil.”

Register for the show here.

Daniel Moran is a senior in the College of Human Ecology. He currently serves as an assistant arts editor on The Sun’s board. He can be reached at dmoran@cornellsun.com.