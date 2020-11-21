3 Stabbed After Failed Break-In On North Cayuga Street

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Three people were hospitalized with stab wounds after a failed home invasion on the 800 block of North Cayuga Street Nov. 20, according to an Ithaca Police Department press release.

Ithaca Police responded at 8:15 p.m. to a report of multiple people hitting a man on the ground. One suspect wielded a baseball bat. Upon arrival, officers found three injured men.

After an investigation, police learned that one of the men tried to force his way into a building on North Cayuga Street. The residents confronted the man, which led to the initial physical altercation.

The victims were transported to regional trauma centers. All three victims had “various levels” of injuries with stab wounds according to the IPD, but none of the injuries seem to be life threatening. The IPD is continuing to investigate the case.

The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance and NYSP Forensic Investigation Unit assisted the IPD at the scene.