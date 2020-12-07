Tompkins County Reports Potential Exposure on TCAT Bus Route 14S

The Tompkins County Health Department reported Saturday a potential COVID-19 exposure on TCAT Bus Route 14S, after it was notified by a passenger who tested positive.

The potential exposures could have taken place on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30 inbound from Overlook Apartments to Walmart between 1:35pm and 1:55pm.

“Following our contact investigation, the potential public exposures identified were while the individual was riding the bus,” Tompkins County public health director Frank Kruppa said in a press release. Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who was a passenger during these times on route 14S should get tested and monitor themselves for symptoms.”

TCHD encourages passengers who took this TCAT route during those times to monitor symptoms for 14 days and get tested at the Cayuga Health sampling site located at the Ithaca Mall parking lot or at 412 N. Tioga St.

Furthermore, the health department advises Cornell students to contact Cornell Health and not go to an arrival surveillance testing location if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently, the individual is in isolation, while close contacts remain in quarantine, Kuppa said in a press release. In the meantime, TCAT continues to follow New York State guidelines and rules with face coverings, limited bus capacity, social distancing and cleanliness, according to Kuppa.

For the greater Ithaca community, TCHD stresses that residents continue to follow social distancing guidelines, limit social gatherings and refrain from non-essential travel.