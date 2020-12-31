Solar Flashback: 2020, Reviewed

Sept. 2 – Dec. 21: ‘Can you hear me?’

The waiting wasn’t over — in the fall, students waited for biweekly test results, for the semester to end after a single day off and for a vaccine.

The fall semester was preceded by a coronavirus Canvas course, and the semester itself taught new vocabulary — “Daily Check” and “herd immunity” and “asynchronous.” The University released its model and boasted its success as positive campus cases stayed under 350, sending warning emails each time clusters cropped up and the campus slid into the yellow alert.

Although the Cornell administration pushed for an “in-person” semester, just a third of classes unfolded in classrooms.

Students Zoomed from their desks and beds in their dorms, apartments and childhood bedrooms, they told The Sun. They attended classes from bathrooms and kitchens, from laundromats and while getting STD tests at Cornell Health. They logged on from Wegmans and Target, while riding the TCAT buses and driving down the highway. They Zoomed while in line for COVID-19 tests, from hammocks on the Arts Quad and on walks across campus.

Writing a paper inside a library meant booking a study space and flashing the reservation at the entrance. Eating at a dining hall meant booking an Open Table slot for heaps of rice and tofu scooped into a takeout container and leaving the dining hall through a one-way exit. Meeting friends outside of roommates meant deciding to mask up and asking about their last negative test.

“I wanted to keep my pod/circle small but it also was pretty lonely to only be seeing the same three people outside of my apartment,” one student wrote, reflecting on the year in The Sun’s survey.

Cornell students and professors formed new routines centered around pandemic precautions. No longer trekking to campus to rush to discussion sections and lectures and wait in line for coffee at a bustling Libe Cafe, the 75 percent of enrolled students who lived on campus this fall walked up the hill to stick nose swabs up their nostrils twice a week.

Some students structured when they would leave their bedrooms around their biweekly surveillance tests — a hallmark of the University’s epidemiological model. And without the indistinct chatter of students on quads and in cafes, campus stood eerie and quiet, robbed of its usual energy.

Blasts of sound interrupted the campus quiet twice this fall: once in late September and once in early November. When Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ’54 died, masked students gathered to mourn the legal and feminist icon. Then, after a breathless and drawn-out election week, students blasted music in the streets for a “joyous and sunshiney” celebration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“The day Biden’s victory [was] announced was the most happy I have seen students at Cornell,” wrote one student. “It certainly [felt] like one weight of many was lifting off the shoulders of the community.”

Most other celebrations were small, if not canceled. “I’m still waiting on my birthday celebration from April,” one student wrote. Instead, they found joy in quieter gems: new hobbies and deepened friendships.

“I lived in a house with six of my closest friends and we would cook for each other and watch TV together and complete the Sunday crossword together,” another wrote. “Occasionally, we would dress up and take pictures and dance.”

Students took up yoga and biking, painting and mask sewing, cocktail making and sourdough baking. They listened to podcasts and watched Korean dramas. They checked items off the 161 Things Every Cornellian Should Do, went on Zoom dates, learned French and wore mostly sweats.

Now, they’ve submitted their finals from home. And until the start of the spring semester, students will just wait.