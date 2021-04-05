Your Vaccine Registration Questions, Answered

Am I Eligible For Vaccination In New York State?

There are three ways that Cornell students can be eligible for vaccination in New York State right now — a health condition, employment or New York State residency.

All Cornell students who are New York State residents or live in campus housing or university owned co-ops, are now eligible for vaccination.

To get vaccinated in Tompkins County because of a health condition that increases the risk of COVID-19 complications — including diabetes, obesity and moderate to severe asthma — people should fill out and present the county’s self-attestation form.

Those planning to get vaccinated outside of Tompkins County should check what proof of medical conditions may be required at this vaccination site. Cornell Health can provide a letter if needed to prove eligibility, according to the Cornell Health website.

If a Cornell employee, including student employees, is eligible for vaccination due to their job, the University will provide paperwork to assist with this process.

How Do I Sign Up to Get Vaccinated?

One way to get vaccinated is signing up for the Tompkins County Vaccination Registry, which will provide emails to send people links to appointments when they become available on a weekly basis. However, TCHD recommends using other vaccination sites if doing so means getting vaccinated sooner. Each week, the Tompkins County Public Health department announces which groups it is prioritizing for vaccine access.

Other ways to get vaccinated include appointments through pharmacies such as Kinney Drugs, Tops Friendly Market, CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart and Walgreens. New York State also runs vaccination sites, and appointments for these can be made through the Am I Eligible? App, which can be used to both determine eligibility and schedule a vaccination.

Should I Get Vaccinated?

While vaccination is not required by Cornell yet, it will be mandatory in the fall, according to the University.

According to the CDC, people who already recovered from COVID should still be vaccinated but should not be vaccinated while they are sick with COVID-19. If someone has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation, they need to wait at least 10 days after their positive test and must be released from isolation.

If someone has been vaccinated against another illness recently, they should wait 14 days before their COVID vaccination. Pregnant and immunocompromised people can be vaccinated, although they may wish to speak with their medical providers beforehand.

Those allergic to the vaccine’s ingredients should not get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. Also, those who have a history of serious allergic reactions like anaphylaxis when they received injectable medicines or vaccines should be cautious and talk with their doctor.