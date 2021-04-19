Tracking the Hectic 2020-2021 Cornell Transfer Portal

The 2020-2021 season has been tumultuous for Cornell athletes as the Ivy League continues to change policies and protocols in response to the pandemic. Many athletes faced a tough decision — whether to stay at Cornell and miss a season of competition, or to transfer to another institution.

The Ivy League’s decision in February to allow graduate students to play in the 2021-2022 season further complicated the decision making process for Big Red athletes as some athletes had to decide if they wanted to stay at Cornell for grad school. Throughout the season, the Sun has reported on a number of Cornell athletes who have entered the transfer portal. As the academic year winds down, here is a look at where some Cornell athletes ended up.

Matt Galajda — Senior, Goaltender, Men’s Hockey

Men’s hockey star goaltender Matt Galajda, a senior, announced last week that he will play for Notre Dame next season.

Kendra Nealy — Senior, Defender, Women’s Hockey

Women’s hockey senior defender Kendra Nealy will play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. She told the Wisconsin State Journal that she chose the Badgers because she did not want to play for a different ECAC squad and she is interested in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s master’s program in applied drug development.

Terrance McBride — Senior, Guard, Men’s Basketball

On April 2, Rice University announced that Terrance McBride, who started all 27 games for the Red in the 2019-2020 season and took home honorable mention All-Ivy honors, will be leaving Cornell and joining the Owls next season.

Jimmy Boeheim — Senior, Forward, Men’s Basketball

Earlier this week, Men’s basketball forward Jimmy Boeheim announced that he was leaving Cornell to join the Syracuse Orange. Boeheim, who was the Big Red’s leading scorer last year, will join his brother and father at Syracuse.

Joe Leahy — Junior, Defenseman, Men’s Hockey

On March 29th, College Hockey News announced that Joe Leahy is heading to the University of Vermont. Leahy scored 3 goals and added 4 assists as a sophomore defenseman last year for the Red.

Tristan Mullin — Senior, Forward, Men’s Hockey

After three seasons at Cornell, Tristan Mullin will finish his collegiate hockey career at the University of Vermont with Leahy. Mullin, who finished fourth in team scoring last season, told College Hockey News: “I wanted to win so badly at Cornell…They’ll still be great next year, they have some great guys coming back. I’m excited to see what those guys can do next year.”

This article will be updated as more transfers are announced.