A Cayuga Creamery Ice Cream Flavor, According to Your Major

Cayuga Creamery, located inside the Dewitt Mall, has been my go-to stop for an ice cream fix every time I’ve been out and about in Ithaca. This quaint parlor resides right in the corner of the mall, inside a little nook overlooking Buffalo Street and Dewitt Park.

Based in Interlaken, NY, their Ithaca location opened up in late 2020. Their original location has been praised immensely for their ice cream quality, designated a must-try in multiple articles. They house over 200 flavors total, but rotate around 30 flavors at a time in the shop.

Walking into this little ice cream boutique, you may find yourself stuck choosing between creatively named and delicious sounding flavors. I could sit and try their ice cream flavors for hours, and when you get the chance to go, I’m sure you will, too; hopefully this guide gives you some direction in your final choice.

With that being said, here is the Cayuga Creamery flavor you should buy, according to your major:

Animal Science: Try out the Purple Cow flavor! Yes, I may just be assigning this based on the name. But this creamy, black raspberry-infused ice cream includes snappy chocolate chunks that perfectly top off a refreshingly sweet cone, and I would definitely recommend it.

Archaeology: The archaeology major must enjoy a classic Cookie Dough. Though you may spend some time digging out chunks of little dough, I do believe that is exactly what ties this flavor with the study itself.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Architecture: For the talented and busy Archie, I will assign Cayuga Creamery’s own Pistachio. Their take on this classic flavor is a wonderfully refined ice cream, inviting comparison with the stylishly-known architecture student.

Astronomy: For the astronomy major, I’d recommend the Cookie Explosion. This supernova of a flavor is a stronger version of cookie dough, with something like cookie butter spread within it. The student of space is bound to love this galactic looking ice cream.

Business: To the business major reading this, I’d recommend you try their sophisticated Coffee flavor. Not much explanation required, I believe, but it is delicious. The strong coffee flavor truly comes through in this ice cream, and it’s sure to wake you up for some hard work.

Newsletter Signup

Computer Science: The CS major is assigned Blueberry Cheesecake. An unexpected ice cream creation, this flavor combines the fruitiness found in warm blueberry muffins with the full-bodied character of a classic New York cheesecake. This assignment was highly contested among the people I was with, but I’d say give it a shot.

Economics: The waffle cone. No ice cream, literally just the waffle cone.

English: English is a classic: a simple Vanilla Bean. Classy, but reserved. Sweet, but simple. No further explanation required.

Entomology: I believe the entomology major might enjoy the oddly delicious Maple Bacon flavored ice cream. This sweet and salty flavor is apparently a fan favorite for some, with regulars coming back in to grab double-scoops every time.

Environment & Sustainability: The environmental major must be assigned a non-dairy option: and to this I respond with Soy Cherry Jubilee. For the enjoyer of Ben & Jerry’s classic Cherry Garcia, you’ll love this one. This ice cream inspires an outdoorsy feeling, and while not overly sweet, it is perfectly creamy nonetheless.

Fine Arts: For the fine arts major, I encourage a tasting of the Mango Passionfruit Sorbet. Fun, flavorful, and delicately fruitful, this flavor is perfect for a creative. The fresh taste is perfect as the weather in Ithaca begins to brighten up.

Foreign language: Though I could certainly designate a flavor for each language, I’m going to generalize us foreign language majors by assigning Lavender. Decadent and smooth, lavender is surely a show-stopper, and is perfect for the worldly Cornell student. [This flavor is actually not in store currently at Cayuga Creamery’s Dewitt Mall location as of 4/30/21, but is among their larger list as mentioned by the workers there.]

Government: Government has a nutty, dark flavor. In the case of Cayuga Creamery, I’d associate it with their delicious, creamy Mocha Chocolate Chunk. Their frozen rendition of the chocolate-infused latte is unique and strong, and one of the best I’ve ever had. If you’re a coffee lover, don’t miss out on this one.

History: The history major is assigned the sophisticated Seneca Salted Caramel. I almost believe this speaks for itself, but the robust caramel flavor paired with a historical hint of salt is a perfectly chronicled combination, bound to be a history major’s favorite.

Hotel Administration: The Hotelie, in contrast to the environment & sustainability major, is recommended to try Cherry Jubilee––the regular dairy version. This ice cream is a business-in-the-front flavor while still perfecting a certain level of sweetness: ideal for impressing the people around you without sacrificing taste.

ILR: The ILRie should try the Butter Pecan ice cream. A lawful-good flavor, butter pecan is hard to go wrong with, and would probably be paired well with the reading you have due tomorrow.

Information Science: One of my majors––Information Science––has always felt like a mix of other things to me, and for that, I’d like to assign it the Peanut Butter Ripple flavor. This delicious, creamy blend has swirls of rich peanut butter inside it, combining an almost spiced-vanilla base with the classy nutty flavor.

Psychology: The psychology major should try their Mint Chocolate Chunk ice cream. Some love it, some hate it, but ultimately this flavor is one of their most popular, and for good reason.

Physics: This major receives the designation of NSA-FF Chocolate ice cream (AKA no sugar added, fat-free). Mainly, this designation was assigned after consultation with the workers there, after finding out that some physics majors they know enjoy this flavor. I trusted their opinion on this, but am looking forward to hearing any hot takes on this one.

Viticulture and Enology: For the hopeful wine connoisseur, I’d recommend the Red Raspberry flavor. Sour and sweet, this berry flavor is sure to entertain your sophisticated palate.

For those unlisted majors: this is your chance to check out Cayuga Creamery and continue the list’s legacy on your own. Personally, I’d highly recommend the coffee, peanut butter ripple, ginger, and mocha flavors. Enjoy!

Special thanks to the two Cayuga Creamery workers, Sofia Segal and Vittoria Georgiadis, who helped us taste and assign flavors with much-appreciated patience.

Natasha Aysseh is a current sophomore in the college of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at nca28@cornell.edu.