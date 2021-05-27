Sophomore Student Dies Wednesday Night

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Allen Hyunwoo Park ’23, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences, died Wednesday night, Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi wrote in a Thursday statement. He died as a result of injuries sustained at his apartment complex.

Park had not yet declared a major, but he was interested in technology and soil science research. He had attended the Horace Mann School in the Bronx and held a high school internship studying urban soil with the Central Park Conservancy, according to Lombardi.

At Cornell, Park was a member of the Engineering Career Fair Team and worked on the spring career fair. Lombardi also wrote that Park’s sister and grandfather are both Cornellians.

According to Lombardi, there will also be a community support meeting open to all members of the Cornell community held Friday, May 28 at 3 p.m.

Students in need of professional mental health support can call Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 607-255-5155 and employees can call the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) at 607-255-2673. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CAPS and FSAP services are currently being delivered via telehealth. Whenever these services are closed, calls are answered by Cornell Health’s on-call mental health provider. The Ithaca-based Crisisline is also available at 607-272-1616. A wide range of supportive resources is also available at caringcommunity.cornell.edu.