Overholt and Juskeviciute to Represent Cornell at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Eugene, Oregon — home to the renowned University of Oregon athletics program and neighbor to the Nike headquarters — is one of the most famous locations in all of track & field. This weekend, the city is slated to host some of the nation’s top athletes — including two Cornellians — in the upcoming NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Representing the Red this weekend are Brooke Overholt ’22 and Beatrice Juskeviciute ’22, who will be looking to polish their resumes with a national title.

After being denied the chance to compete for a national title in 2020, Juskeviciute will look to participate in the outdoor heptathlon event beginning June 11, after qualifying with a school-best 5,697 point performance in early May.

Juskeviciute is no stranger to the spotlight. Before making her way to Ithaca, she claimed first place in the New Balance National High School Championship for the heptathlon in 2018. Since then, she has broken multiple Cornell records in the event and holds the best overall point performance in school history.

Currently, Juskeviciute holds three First-Team All-Ivy honors in the pentathlon and heptathlon and one All-American honor in the pentathlon.

Overholt punched her ticket into the competition more recently, placing eighth in the 400-meter hurdles event at the NCAA East Preliminary Round competition at the end of last May. Needing a top-12 finish to qualify for the championship tournament, Overholt came in second in her heat with a personal-record time of 57.48 seconds.

With that time, Overholt now holds the fifth best 400-meter hurdles performance in Ivy League Women’s Track & Field history. Now competing against the country’s top performers, Overholt will look to notch a third-straight personal-best performance in her upcoming semifinals round starting June 10, for a chance to win it all for the Red.