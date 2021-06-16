Interim Dean Jens David Ohlin Appointed Dean of Cornell Law School

On June 16, the University announced the appointment of Prof. Jens David Ohlin as Allan R. Tesla Dean of the Cornell Law School. He will begin in this role on July 1, following a five month term as interim dean.

The Board of Trustees Executive Committee confirmed Ohlin’s appointment by vote on June 10.

Ohlin has been a faculty member since 2008. He served as vice dean from 2017 to 2020, associate dean for academic affairs from 2015-2017 and director of faculty research from 2013-2015.

Throughout his 13 years at the University, Ohlin has focused on the intersection of criminal law and procedure, international law and the laws of war. His latest book, The Assault on International Law, discusses foreign election interference and methods of preventing cyber interference.

As dean, Ohlin hopes to place a greater emphasis on environmental and voting rights laws. He will oversee the launch of two degree programs: the Master of Laws in Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship and the Master of Science in Legal Studies.



Ohlin, who will be the School’s 17th dean, will follow in the footsteps of Eduardo Peñalver ’94, who left Cornell last December to take on the role of president at Seattle University.