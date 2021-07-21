Ithaca Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to a Wednesday afternoon press release, the homicide occurred at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Taughannock Boulevard.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Alan M. Godfrey, according to the release, which states that the IPD believes that Godfrey was specifically targeted.

The IPD is currently investigating the incident with the FBI, New York State Police and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.