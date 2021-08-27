Comedian Trevor Wallace to Headline Bailey Hall in Saturday Event

Trevor Wallace will perform at Cornell this Saturday, marking the Cornell University Program Board’s first in-person show since February 2020. The show will take place at 7 p.m. in the Bailey Hall auditorium.

Wallace, a stand-up comedian, writer and actor, began his career making videos on the platform Vine while he attended San Jose State University. Wallace gained increasing recognition through his viral videos, including “drinks White Claw once,” which has gained over 6 million views on YouTube to date.

At the 2020 Shorty Awards, Wallace was nominated as a finalist for “Best in Comedy.” He has been featured in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and other major publications, and he’s worked with global brands including Chipotle and Snickers.

Wallace has toured across United States colleges and comedy clubs. Following his appearance at Cornell, he will perform in Dallas, Lexington, Virginia Beach and other locations across the country. He also hosts the weekly podcast “Stiff Socks” with fellow comedian Michael Blaustein.

The last time students packed into Bailey Hall to hear their favorite entertainers was in February 2020, when Cornell welcomed Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz. Wallace’s performance follows a year of virtual CUPB line-ups that have included five-year Saturday Night Life cast member Melissa Villaseñor and astronaut Scott Kelly.

Students can register for Saturday’s show for free at Cornell Tickets.