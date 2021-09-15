Live Music at The Sun on Saturday!

The Sun is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting the concert Homesick on its back patio this Saturday, Sept. 18 starting at 3 p.m. (but come whenever you feel like it). Bands will play until around 7 p.m. Homesick has an open-ended set, meaning if you play an instrument, bring it — you might form a band.

Tickets are pay what you can at the door, and will go to supporting local artists beyond this concert.

From Cornell, Ithaca College and homegrown in the Ithaca community, Homesick‘s bands will remind you of why you’re in Ithaca in the first place.

Our first native Ithacan group, lead by e of SOLID, is a roots rock band. e is the director of Open Music Ithaca, a program seeking to bring local artists together and into the public eye. e’s ethereal voice will make you want to sing and dance. They will also play a show on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Bernie Milton Pavilion in the Ithaca Commons.

Next is Rainy Days, a Cornell-born and now Manhattan-based rock band. Their growing Spotify discography will make you sway and tear at your heart. Check out their recently released EP Live to See: the Night — it’s sonically gripping.

Library of Egress is an emerging indie rock band based at Ithaca College, though its band members are veterans in Ithaca College’s grunge rock scene. Look out for their soon-to-be released music on their Instagram.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Elevation 404 is a new Cornell-based alternative rock band that is signed by Electric Buffalo Records. With harmonious folk rock melodies, the group is bound to make the sunset even more gorgeous.

Bring a blanket and get comfy! Our lot will have chairs and cozy carpets to lounge on. Respond to the Facebook event here so we can keep you posted on plans in case of rain.

E.D. Plowe is the Arts and Culture Editor. She is a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].