Ithaca Fall Favorites: A Definitive List

Fall is now in full swing, and one of the activities I enjoy the most is going to local Ithaca eateries and trying their seasonal pastries. Whether it’s to Wegmans or Collegetown Bagels, I embark on a delighted scavenger hunt to find the fall treats that are both affordable and rich with flavor. Here is my yearly rundown of my favorite fall items from local Ithaca eateries.

Pumpkin Spice Bar from Collegetown Bagels

These special bars are triple layered, starting with a chewy graham cracker crust, cream cheese frosting and a pumpkin spice spread, all topped with a pumpkin spice whipped cream. Simple yet flavorful, this pumpkin spice bar will give you the full experience of fall. This is one of my go-to desserts for fall, as the pumpkin spice bar isn’t too sweet or bland. Each layer has the perfect amount of sweetness to it, complemented by the graham cracker base that makes each bite an explosion of flavors. So, the next time you stop by Collegetown Bagels for a sandwich, snatch a pumpkin spice bar along the way to add a sweet touch to your meal.

Pumpkin Spice Rolls from Wegmans

Wegmans has a variety of pastries and desserts ranging from gourmet cookies to full layered sheet cakes. However, the pumpkin spice rolls offer a different experience, bursting with cream cheese frosting within a pumpkin spice sheet cake. The pumpkin spice rolls are sold in three different sizes: sliced rolls, half log rolls, and a full roll. Each roll is swirled with what I consider some of the best cream cheese frosting I’ve had in my life. The frosting complements the pumpkin spice cake, and is all topped off with dollops of whipped cream frosting. Although the roll is made with simple ingredients, each bit is rich with flavor and not overwhelmingly too sweet or strong.

Maple Kettle Corn from Ithaca Farmers Market

It’s not a trip to the famous farmer’s market if you don’t leave carrying a bag of their homemade maple kettle corn. Blended with a hint of maple, this popcorn is nothing but addicting. Even better, the vendor offers a variety of sizes from small to oversized bags. The popcorn has the perfect blend of sweet and salty, making it a great snack to munch on on the boardwalk.

Apple Cider Donuts from Indian Creek Farm

An iconic part of visiting Indian Creek Farm — apart from its apples — are the freshly made apple cider donuts. These donuts are light and fluffy, with the perfect hint of sweetness. Compared to traditional cake or yeasted donuts, these apple cider donuts have a spongy texture. Crispy on the outside yet soft on the inside, these donuts are the perfect end to a hard day’s work of picking apples.

Before the fall season is over, I urge everyone to try these Ithaca fall essentials before they are taken off the shelves. These are the treats that I reminiscence about the most, whether it was walking to Collegetown Bagels on a rainy day after my exams to treat myself, or going on a late-night Wegmans run solely to purchase the pumpkin rolls. And with the purchase of these delectable treats, you, too, can create fond memories with them.

Grace Kim is a sophomore in the School of Hotel Administration. She can be reached at [email protected].