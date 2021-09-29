Golf Falls to Last Place in Macdonald Cup Halfway Through Season

Cornell finished last in the Macdonald Cup on Sunday, placing 14th out of 14 teams. The Red was the only team to finish with a score above 900, golfing 61 strokes over par, collectively. Yale came out victorious finishing six-over-par with a 846 final score, winning their own tournament for the fifth time in a decade.

Michigan took second at ten over par with a 850, and Harvard placed third closing out Sunday with +18 and a total of 858.

The Red, a traditionally competitive golf team, was affected by a difficult course and abnormal wind that compounded into its first last place finish of the season.

Junior Josh Lundmark was Cornell’s best golfer in the event, finishing 13-over-par for a total of 223 and tied for a 36th place finish.

Senior Noah Schwartz finished only a stroke behind Lundmark, ending the weekend 14-over-par with a score of 224.

Lundmark and Schwartz have enjoyed individual success this season, with both of them recording personal bests in the Cornell Invitational on September 19. Schwartz would finish the first round under par at the Cornell Invitational, and Lundmark went on to eagle at the Lagowitz Memorial.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“I’m pretty happy with how I’ve played so far,” Lundmark said.“I know I’m close to breaking through and I’m hoping the work I’ve been putting in will result in a couple really good finishes as the fall season comes to a close.”

A silver lining to the weekend was freshman Tyler Zimmer’s performance. While not winning the tournament, Zimmer has shown a consistent ability to perform well over his inaugural season, suggesting the team may have a bright future in store.

Zimmer finished tied for 59th, competing as an individual, 18-over-par with a 228 final. His best performance came in the home invitational where he tied for 17th with a 146 total in his collegiate debut.

Newsletter Signup

The team gets a break from extensive travel this weekend, playing next at the Matthews Auto intercollegiate Golf Invitational in Apalachin. The tournament, hosted by Binghamton, starts with a practice round on Saturday at noon and will play through Monday.