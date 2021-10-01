Harvard Prof. Robert Livingston to Discuss Book on Anti-Racism in Virtual Event

Harvard professor and author Robert W. Livingston will interact with the Cornell community Wednesday in a virtual conversation discussing his 2021 book, The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations.

Livingston wrote the book following Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and continued national calls for racial justice, writing for those looking to “become a part of the solution” to the country’s ongoing racial justice issues. Livingston describes the book as a “roadmap” for those looking to uproot their own implicit racial biases and engage with anti-racism initiatives.

Drawing on his personal experiences and research, Livingston attempts to explain why racism exists in America and the history behind it. The book navigates three central questions: “What is racism? Why should everyone be more concerned about it? What can we do to eradicate it?”

The Conversation was published in February and has received national recognition, most notably being longlisted for the FT and McKinsey Business Book of The Year 2021, which recognizes books that are the “most compelling and enjoyable insight into modern business issues.”

Livingston is a lecturer of public policy at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. His research investigates the psychological processes behind implicit racial biases, as well as more broadly, racial discrimination in corporate settings and how race affects public perception of authority.



The virtual event will take place online Oct. 6 at 9:40 a.m. and is open to all members of the community. Those interested can register here and will be given a free copy of Livingston’s e-book.