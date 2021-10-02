Field Hockey Bounces Back With Two Road Wins

Cornell field hockey entered this past week hungry for victory after a tightly-contested three game skid at home, two of which came against NCAA-ranked Michigan and Syracuse.

The team opened their road and Ivy League schedules this past weekend, as they traveled to Hanover, New Hampshire, to take on the Dartmouth Big Green.

The match did not start off the way the Red planned, as it was unable to capitalize on three early shot opportunities in the first quarter and allowed the Big Green to capture an early lead with a goal from Holley Cromwell, putting the Red at a 1-0 deficit.

In the second quarter, the Red rebounded by scoring its first two non-penalty goals of the season. Junior midfielder Isabella Palde tied the game up by scoring her first goal of the season. Shortly after, freshman forward Meadow Maguire also scored her first goal of the season to give the Red a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, junior Caroline Ramsey scored her team-leading fifth goal, knocking in the ball on a penalty corner. Cornell ended the game out-shooting Dartmouth 10-2 and left with a 3-1 victory, opening up its Ivy League play with a win.

For Cornell Head Coach Andy Smith, the team’s comeback victory was never in doubt.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“There was never any point where we felt like we were going to lose that game,” Smith said.

“It was nice to see Isabella Palde score, it was nice to see Meadow Maguire score, and it was good for them to contribute on the score sheet as well as what they usually do.”

Following their victory over Dartmouth, the Red headed to Lock Haven University in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, to face the Bald Eagles. The match started slow and tough, with both sides struggling to convert on opportunities and get shots on goal.

Newsletter Signup

The difference in the match came in the second quarter, when an initially botched penalty corner was saved by sophomore midfielder Claire Wolfe. Wolfe was able to quickly dish it to Ramsey, who placed a shot right in the bottom left corner, giving the Red a 1-0 lead. Ramsey recorded her sixth goal of the season, while Wolfe got her first-ever collegiate point on the play via her assist.

The Bald Eagles were able to get a few shots off in the second half, primarily through their four penalty corner attempts, but none were on goal. Despite not scoring again in the match after Ramsey’s goal, the Red was able to have enough control on the defensive and midfield ends to hold its 1-0 until the final whistle.

“I’m very proud of us because nothing went right for us, and we didn’t play particularly well,” Smith said, “but we battled and we found a way to win. We were happy with the result, we weren’t happy with the process. A win’s a win.”

“People say you’re only as good as your last game and we’ve won both,” Smith said, hoping the Red would continue their winning streak against tough upcoming opponents Columbia and Colgate.

Field hockey returns home with a winning record to face Ivy League rival Columbia (6-1) at noon on Saturday. The Red follows this up with its first back-to-back of the season, when it travels to Hamilton, New York, on Sunday to rematch the Colgate Red Raiders, who fell to the Red 3-1 on Sept. 12.