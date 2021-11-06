Ben Berard’s Late Antics Turn to Heroics as Last Second Hat Trick Lifts Cornell Over Dartmouth, 5-4

This article will be updated.

Coming off a narrow loss to Harvard at Lynah East last night, No. 14/15 men’s hockey went to Dartmouth seeking to salvage its first weekend of conference play.

The Red got off to a strong start, dominating shots and possession in the first period. Cornell outshot Dartmouth 17-2 in the first period.

Despite the early pressure the Red applied, it initially struggled to find quality opportunities. Only six of Cornell’s first 14 shots were on goal, and Dartmouth goalie Clay Stevenson stood tall on the pucks that were sent his way.

Stevenson finished with 22 saves on 24 shots before being pulled in the third period in favor of Justin Ferguson.

The Red finally broke through with just over five minutes left in the first period. Junior forward Zach Tupker came up with a turnover in Cornell’s defensive zone and fed his brother Ben Tupker to center ice. Tupker found junior forward Jack Malone streaking down the right side, setting him up with just the goalie to beat. Malone cut to the net, brought the puck to his backhand side and flicked it through the five-hole to put Cornell on the board.

Despite more opportunities, including a power play late in the period, the Red was unable to add to its lead and went into the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

The second period started much like the first, with the Red dominating possession and firing shots at Stevenson. Cornell was unable to find the back of the net in the first few minutes of the period, but was set up with a power play opportunity with just under 17 minutes left.

Cornell appeared to capitalize on its man advantage. Stevenson made consecutive saves, but the puck trickled out to junior forward Ben Berard who put it over Stevenson’s shoulder. The goal was waved off for interference after the refs ruled that Cornell interfered with Stevenson.

The Big Green picked up momentum after the goal came back. Cornell was called for a series of three penalties, forcing the Red to go on the kill for the first time of the night. Cornell’s penalty killers kept Dartmouth off the board during the first two penalties, including a 51 second five on three.

With just under 11 minutes remaining in the period Ben Tupker was called for interference. Dartmouth capitalized on its third power play. Dartmouth’s Joey Musa fired a shot that deflected off of McDonald’s left leg pad and landed in the crease, where Jeff Losurda poked it in to even the score at one goal apiece.

The teams traded shots for the next few minutes, but there was not much action until Cornell found itself with an offensive zone faceoff with 3:45 left in the period. The Red won the faceoff and Berard fired a slapshot that was deflected by Stevenson. The Big Green took possession behind the net, but missed a pass along the boards and gave the puck to junior defenseman Sam Malinski in front of the blue line.

Malinski sent it in front of the net to senior tri-captain Brendan Locke, who set Berard up with a touch pass. This time, Berard fired the puck into the net to break the tie and put Cornell up 2-1.

The Red held on to its one goal lead going into the third period, but it did not last long. Just 29 seconds into the period, the Big Green evened the score at two after cashing in on a rebound in front of the net.

The goal put the Red in a familiar position — the Red had been tied at some point in the 3rd period in all of its first three games.

Cornell pulled ahead with 11:17 left in the game. Senior tri-captain Kyle Betts forced a turnover behind Dartmouth’s goal and skated up to the dot, where he fired a shot that deflected off Ferguson and fell at the feet of sophomore Kyle Penney, who buried the rebound for his first career goal.

Cornell extended its lead three minutes later. Freshman forward Kyler Kovich dropped a pass at the point to Berard, who patiently skated to the net and waited for his shot before firing the puck past Ferguson to bring the score to 4-2.

With time winding down and Cornell up two, it seemed like the Red were set to put the finishing touches on a road victory. With just over four minutes left in the game, however, Dartmouth scored to cut Cornell’s lead to 4-3.

With two and a half minutes remaining, Dartmouth pulled Ferguson for an extra skater. Cornell seemed poised to take advantage of the empty net with just under two minutes left in the contest. Berard stormed into the offensive zone, but instead of taking a wide-open shot at the empty net, he elected to pass to Korvich who was streaking to his left. Dartmouth neutralized the threat by intercepting the pass.

While the shocking decision might have been excusable if Cornell held a wider lead, Berard passed up a free score with 1:40 left in a one goal game, a lead that was by no means safe.

Sure enough, with 1:23 left, Dartmouth equalized the score by poking in a rebound with a 6-on-5 advantage.

As the final seconds wound down, it seemed like the game was destined for overtime. Then, with 15 seconds left, junior forward Matt Stienburg deflected a shot and passed the puck out to Berard. Berard carried it down the right side of the ice, dribbled on the dot and then fired a wrist shot past the glove of Ferguson and into the net with 6.2 seconds left.

The goal broke the 4-4 draw and was Berard’s third of the night — his second career hat trick.

By winning in regulation, the Red earned 3 ECAC points and salvaged a 1-1 weekend.

The Red is back home next weekend as it faces Union and RPI in its second weekend of ECAC play.