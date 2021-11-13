Men’s Hockey Scores 11 Goals, Dismantles RPI to Complete Weekend Sweep

Having just beaten Union College (3-7-2, 2-3-1 ECAC) 4-1 in its first home conference game on Friday night, No. 13 Cornell sought to continue its undefeated stretch at home against conference and in-state rival RPI.

The Red didn’t disappoint, putting on a dominant showing against a decent Engineers squad to keep its undefeated stretch at Lynah intact. The Red’s offensive onslaught featured five Cornell goals in the first period and a four-goal effort by senior forward Max Andreev en route to an 11-3 victory.

Junior forward Ben Berard, the Red’s (5-1, 3-1) leading goal-scorer headed into the contest, opened the scoring just 4:22 into the first period, taking a pass from freshman forward Justin Ertel and sneaking it past Engineer (5-5-1, 3-3) goaltender Linden Marshall, who was left defenseless on the two-man breakaway the led to the score.

The Engineers responded a minute and a half later when center Rory Herrman pushed the puck past freshman goaltender Joe Howe on an assist by forward Jack Brackett and defenseman Simon Kjellberg.

After a mad scramble behind the Engineers’ goal, junior forward Zach Tupker and junior defenseman Sebastian Dirven shoved the puck out of the huddle in front of the goal, where junior forward Ben Tupker was waiting to knock it in and give the Red back the lead with 10:54 remaining in the first period.

Cornell refused to take its foot off of the gas pedal, delivering another goal and expanding its lead to 3-1 just 49 seconds later. Andreev fired the puck past Marshall from the right circle, with freshman defenseman Hank Kempf and junior forward Matt Stienburg receiving credit for the assist.

The Red continued to push the pace offensively, knocking several hard slap shots at Marshall.

With 4:50 remaining in the period, Andreev had a one-on-one with an RPI defender and fell trying to get past him, sending the puck drifting toward Marshall — who tried to slash at the puck and missed it before then trying to grab the puck, mistakenly knocking it back into his own goal. The score was credited to freshman forward Ondrej Psenicka, who poked the puck into the net as it was about to break the plane.

Now down 4-1, the Engineers started to play more physical hockey against the Red, earning themselves multiple penalties in the last four minutes of the frame. RPI forward Shane Sellar earned himself a slashing penalty with 3:06 remaining, giving the Red their first power play opportunity of the night.

The Red quickly capitalized 40 seconds into the power play. Captain and senior forward Brenden sent a pass to Stienburg at the goal-line, who sent the puck across to ice where Andreev was waiting at the top of the right circle. Andreev lasered a one-timer slapshot into the top left hand corner of the net, putting the Red up 5-1.

With just under two minutes remaining in the period, RPI defenseman Anthony Baxter was given a penalty for cross-checking. The Red was unable to deliver on the power play, holding its lead at 5-1 going into the second period.

Remarkably, the second period of action was just as exciting as the first. Cornell continued to flash its offensive firepower, building on its already four-score lead over the period.

3:04 into the period, Zach Tupker launched a successful shot from center ice and gave the Red a 6-1 lead. Tupker’s brother Ben, along with freshman forward Sullivan Mack, were credited for the assist.

Down by five, the Engineers responded with 12:43 remaining in the period. Center captain Ture Linden knocked in his team’s second goal of the game, cutting Cornell’s lead back to four.

After comebacks from Harvard and Dartmouth last weekend, the Red wasn’t too keen on keeping the game in reach for RPI. One minute after Linden’s goal, Andreev, assisted by junior defenseman Travis Mitchell and sophomore defenseman Tim Rego, sent a shot from center ice past Marshall. This goal gave first-line center Andreev, who hadn’t scored a goal yet this season, a hat trick on the game.

The onslaught on offense continued eighteen seconds later when Rego scored an unassisted goal from center ice, putting the Red up 8-2.

Although there was no more scoring for the remainder of the period, Cornell refused to take off the pressure. With under a minute remaining, Stienburg had a breakaway opportunity but couldn’t drive the puck past the goalie. Right before the end of the period, Stienburg had another fantastic opportunity, this time barely missing the goal on a pass after a 3-on-1 chance.

The third period featured more of a back-and-forth scoring affair. A mere 57 seconds into the period, Stienburg scored his first goal of the game on an assist by Andreev and junior defenseman Sam Malinski.

The Engineers countered Stienburg’s score with one of their own. Forward TJ Walsh slotted the puck past Howe for RPI’s third goal of the game. Baxter and forward Justin Addamo were credited for the assist on the score. The Red’s lead stood at 9-3 with 16:59 remaining in the final period.

A little over six minutes later, Engineer defenseman Louie Helsen was flagged for holding, giving the Red its third power play chance of the night. RPI successfully killed the penalty, keeping Cornell’s lead at six.

With 5:26 remaining in the contest, Andreev netted his fourth goal, bringing a pass from Stienburg back well behind the right circle, quickly turning around and sending a floater that arced down into the net right past Marshall. With Andreev’s score, the Red now had double-digit goals, leading RPI 10-3.

Cornell’s clean game came to an end soon after, and the team earned its first penalty of the game on a delay of game faceoff violation with 5:08 remaining. The Red successfully killed the penalty.

The Red once again added another goal with 1:21 remaining in the game. Locke passed the puck to Rego, who knocked in his second score of the game and Cornell’s eleventh in total.

Howe continued his flashy play in goal, finishing the contest with 23 total saves for the Red. On the other side, Marshall had 19 total saves for the Engineers on 30 shots on goal from Cornell, equating to a .633 save percentage.

Cornell will look to carry its momentum further into the conference slate as it hosts Brown and Yale next weekend at Lynah Rink.