Pulitzer-Winning Journalists to Discuss Immigration Reporting in the U.S.

Award-winning immigration journalists Sonia Nazario and Nadja Drost will discuss the role immigration reporting plays in U.S. politics and policy in a conversation moderated by Molly O’Toole ’09, this semester’s Zubrow Distinguished Visiting Journalist Fellow.

The conversation titled “Move: An Urgent Conversation with Award-winning Immigration Journalists and Authors” will have both journalists share their insights in the field of immigration journalism and how it has shaped the nation’s political landscape.

Both Nazario and Drost are distinguished journalists who have won numerous awards, including each receiving Pulitzer prizes for Feature Writing.

Nazario won the prize in 2003 for her six-part Los Angeles Times series “Enrique’s Journey,” which detailed the story of a 5-year-old Honduran boy’s arduous travel to the United States. Now, Nazario is a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and is working on a new book.

Alongside the Pulitzer Prize, Nazario’s work on the series also earned her the George Polk Award for International Reporting, the Grand Prize of the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Guillermo Martinez-Marquez Award for Overall Excellence.

Her series was published and expanded on as a novel three years later and went on to become a national bestseller.

Dorst, who is now a PBS NewsHour special correspondent for Latin America, earned her Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for her story titled “When Can We Really Rest?” which was published in The California Sunday Magazine. The story was a culmination of Dorst’s five-day voyage into the Darién Gap, a treacherous stretch of rainforest and marshland between Colombia and Panama.

Dorst also makes documentaries, and is currently in her sixth year of working on a documentary titled “Alias La Mona,” which is about Colombia’s 2016 peace deal with the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, widely known as FARC.

The conversation will be held in the Hollis E. Cornell Auditorium in Goldwin Smith Hall at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. It is free to the University community with a valid Cornell ID. The event will also be live streamed through eCornell.