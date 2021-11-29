Equestrian Finishes Fall Season On Top of Regional Standings

The equestrian team returned home from a strong showing at Nazareth College this past weekend after posting two wins, improving to five first-place finishes and one second-place finish on the season. This was also the team’s fall season finale, with the next opportunity for the Red to compete on Feb. 19.

“It was probably one of our most solid performances of the season,” said Head Coach Joanna Novakovic ’03. “We had a lot of really good wins and very strong performances.”

The team’s success from the weekend can be attributed to the effort shown from top to bottom. Even after a year off from competition, the rookies of the team were a bright spot this weekend.

“Some of our rookies really did a great job,” Novakovic said. “Overall, a lot of improvement during the season, and some good looking rookies that we have high hopes for.”

The team’s success was also guided by its returners. Senior captain Talia Aley, for example, provided a strong first-place individual performance.

“And our captains Talia and Anjali really did a great job both days,” Novakovic added.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

With an impressive performance put forth from the Red’s rookies to its captains, equestrian finishes its season with a good feeling about both the team and its chances of claiming the title of Regional Champions upon returning to competition in the spring.

“It has been great to see the success keep building,” Aley said. “It’s a great way to keep the momentum going.”

The success that has put the Red on top is the result of a culmination of individual efforts — no one individual performance is enough to put the team in first place. The attitude of the team and the support shown to one another has been essential for the success of the team as a whole.

Newsletter Signup

“We’ve been performing really, really well throughout the season, and I really think that can be attributed to everyone’s dedication and excitement,” Aley said. “We’ve had a great team spirit, great community and everyone is very supportive of each other.”

The Red hopes to carry that mentality through its break and into the end of its season in February. Cornell sits comfortably atop its region’s standings right now. Whichever team accrues the most points throughout all the shows of the season is crowned Regional Champion. Given the Red’s current status atop the standings, the team has a good chance of winning that title.

“If we just keep up our consistency through the last few shows, we should be the winners,” Novakovic concluded.