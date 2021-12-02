LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Cornell Football Program

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

To the editor:

It’s time to make a change in the Cornell University Football Team’s leadership. David Archer has had more time than any football coach in the long 100+ year history of Cornell University football to produce, at the very least, a winning record with the team. He has failed to accomplish this in 8 seasons, despite leading the program for a total of 9 years. Instead he has only a meager 21 wins over 8 playing seasons, averaging less than 3 wins a year! A near decade of losing has to end, and Archer must be held accountable for his record, just as any other coach would in another sport. Cornell has attained great success in other sports like hockey and lacrosse. There’s no reason not to demand that same level of success in football.

How can a team have any hope of seriously competing for an Ivy League football title, if we can’t even field a team with a record of .500 or better at the end of the year. The coaching bar has been set so low, and Archer still fails to meet that low standard.. It’s embarrassing to Cornell, a world class institution in all regards, except football.

The Cornell football community, players, former players and supporters have endured enough losing. This has to change now! David Archer needs to resign for the good of the program, or be fired and replaced by a new coaching staff with a demonstrated background in winning.

Deane Cook ‘74