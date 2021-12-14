Cornell Cancels Sunday’s Basketball Games

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This story will be updated.

As part of the University’s announcement that campus would move to alert level red, Cornell announced Tuesday morning that the men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Sunday at Newman Arena were canceled.

The announcement came less than an hour after Cornell Athletic Ticketing sent an email announcing that seat selection for the 2022 portion of the men’s hockey schedule is delayed, writing: “While we had hoped to have the student hockey season ticket seat selection this week, due to the current environment at the University, we have delayed for the time being.”

As of Tuesday morning, Cornell has not announced any additional changes to the athletics schedule. The wrestling team is scheduled to compete in Florida on Monday and Tuesday and both basketball teams have away games scheduled for Tuesday.

After the cancellation of Sunday’s games, the next athletic competition scheduled to take place on the Ithaca campus is a pair of men’s and women’s basketball games on Dec. 28.