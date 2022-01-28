No. 8 Men’s Hockey Battles Dartmouth to a Tie, Drops Extra Point in Shootout

This story will be updated.

For the second Friday in a row, No. 8 men’s hockey welcomed the last place team in the ECAC to Lynah Rink. After suffering an upset loss to Princeton last Friday, Cornell was determined to not overlook Dartmouth as it prepares to face Harvard tomorrow night.

Dartmouth proved to be a formidable opponent, holding a lead late into the third period and forcing Cornell to settle for a tie. The Red lost the shootout and finished with one league point.

Like last week, the lesser opponent on paper struck first in Friday night’s game. Haiskanen took a tripping penalty just before the 14 minute mark of the first period, which sent Dartmouth to the night’s first power play. The Big Green capitalized with 12:36 remaining when Ian Pierce buried a rebound that had bounced out to the slot to give Dartmouth a 1-0 lead.

Unlike in its game against Princeton, where Cornell allowed its opponent to jump out to a 3-0 lead, the Red did not allow Dartmouth to extend its lead after conceding the game’s first goal.

Cornell did not score in the first, but finished the period with a 7-6 lead in shots. The Red had plenty of opportunities. However, multiple shots and deflections went wide and Dartmouth’s Clay Stevenson smothered up pucks without allowing rebounds.

Last Saturday, the Red scored twice on the power play against the nation’s best penalty killing unit in Quinnipiac. On Friday night, the Red had three power play opportunities during the second period but came up empty on all three.

Cornell failed to record a shot on the first power play. It fared a bit better on its second chance after Stevenson allowed his first real rebound of the night. Junior forward Ben Berard collected the rebound and fed it across the slot to junior forward Matt Stienburg, who could not connect on the one-timer. The Red came its closest to scoring on its last power play of the period when junior forward Jack Malone’s shot from the circle rang pipe but bounced out.

Despite the lack of success on the power play, Cornell evened things up past the eight minute mark in the second when freshman forward Justin Ertel snuck a puck through the crease to freshman forward Ondrej Psenicka, who knocked it in to tie things at 1-1.

Dartmouth was quick to respond. Two minutes later, the Big Green regained the lead after a shot from behind the circle changed directions in traffic and caught freshman goaltender Ian Shane out of position. Dartmouth’s Mark Gallant buried his look at the open portion of the net to put the Big Green ahead, 2-1.

Still in search of the equalizer, the Red had a strong start to the third period. Cornell took eight of the period’s first 10 shots, including a series of shots on a power play at the 16 minute mark. The Red’s first power play line had a long possession with a series of good looks, but nothing made it past Stevenson.

Cornell got its fifth power play of the night with 10:37 left, but came up empty yet again after four saves by Stevenson.

Stevenson and Dartmouth’s defense thwarted Cornell all night, but especially during the third period. Cornell outshot Dartmouth 15-3 during the first 15 minutes of the third period and had plenty of additional shots that were blocked or went wide.

With five minutes remaining, junior forward Matt Stienburg took a hard hit into the boards. Cornell responded and the teams got into it after the whistle. After a lengthy review, the officials assessed Dartmouth a five minute major penalty, which sent Cornell up a man for just about the rest of regulation.

Cornell had a slow start to its five-minute, all-you-can-eat power play but found the equalizer with 2:22 when junior forward Jack Malone snuck a one-timer past Stevenson’s blocker.

Despite another two minutes on the power play, Cornell could not find the game-winner during the final minutes of regulation.

For the second game in a row, the Red took to the ice for a three-on-three overtime period. Unlike Saturday’s game against Quinnipiac, when Cornell won on a game winner with 16 seconds left, neither team scored in overtime and the game ended in a tie.

Under the league’s new rules, the teams competed in a shootout for an extra league point. Dartmouth eked out the shootout win to take two league points.

Cornell will look to rebound tomorrow night when it takes on Harvard.