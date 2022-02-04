Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Photography Editor

Cornell will try to break a cold spell during its home-and-home series with Colgate this weekend.

Men's Hockey

Live Blog: Cornell Takes on Colgate in First Night of Home-and-Home

No. 11 men’s hockey is looking to get back in the win column tonight in Hamilton. Follow along for live updates.