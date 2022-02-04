No. 11 Cornell Comes Up Short on First Night of Colgate Series

This post will be updated.

The Sun’s weekly hockey newsletter is back! Subscribe here to stay up to date on all things Cornell Hockey.

Hamilton, NY – Riding a three game winless streak, Cornell hoped to get back in the win column on the first night of a home-and-home series with Colgate.

Instead, Cornell allowed two costly power play goals and fell, 3-2, on road leg of the series.

The two teams got off to a slow start, launching only five shots collectively during the first 14 minutes of the game.

Colgate’s offense came to life first. The Raiders got on the board with just over a minute left in the first period when Alex Young scored to put Colgate ahead, 1-0.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Cornell went to the locker room with a deficit, but was quick to erase it when the second period began. The Red drew even eight seconds into the middle frame.

Cornell won the opening faceoff and brought the puck into its offensive zone. Freshman forward Ondrej Psenicka took the puck below the goal line before sharply cutting to the net and flipping a backhand shot past Colgate’s Mitch Benson to tie the game at 1-1.

Cornell had a chance to take the lead when Young was sent to the box for tripping with 17 and a half minutes to go. The Red came up empty on its second power play of the night, and the game stayed tied at 1-1.

Newsletter Signup

Unlike Cornell, Colgate was able to capitalize on the power play. Sophomore defenseman Jack Lagerstom drew a tripping call with 13 and a half minutes left, which sent the Raiders to their second power play of the night.



Colgate capitalized on the man-advantage, beating freshman goaltender Ian Shane off a rebound that went across his body. The goal gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead, which they maintained through the end of the second period.

As they did in the second period, the Red struck quickly in the third to even things up again. 54 seconds into the third, sophomore forward Kyle Penney beat Benson to draw the Red even, 2–2.

Both teams had opportunities to take the lead on power plays. Cornell got its chance first following a hooking call on the Raiders. The Red fell short on its fourth power play of the night and gave Colgate a power play of its own with eight and a half minutes left.

For the second time of the game, Colgate scored on the power play. With seven and a half minutes to go, Ethan Manderville gave Colgate a 3-2 lead. The Raiders’ third goal closely resembled its second, coming off a rebound that went across Shane’s body.

Cornell pushed for the equalizer, pulling for an extra attacker with 1:11 left, but came up short and lost, 3-2, extending its winless streak to four games and its losing streak to two.

The Red will try to right the ship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lynah when Colgate comes to Ithaca to complete the home-and-home series.