No. 11 Cornell and Colgate Skate to Third Consecutive Tie at Lynah

After suffering a 3-2 loss to Colgate on Friday night in Hamilton, Cornell returned to Lynah for a chance to even the score with the Raiders on Saturday night.

Entering the night winless in its last four games and just four points clear of fifth place in the ECAC standings, Cornell was hoping to remember what a three point win felt like when it hosted Colgate. Cornell will have to wait at least another six days, as its winless streak extended to five games after skating to a 2-2 tie with Colgate.

In a penalty filled game, both teams scored on the power play and played a back and forth game for 65 minutes. For the third home game in a row, Cornell lost a shootout for an extra ECAC point.

Colgate opened the scoring on Friday night, but the Red struck first on Saturday. Four minutes in, senior forward Liam Motley’s shot from the slot was saved by Colgate’s Mitch Benson, but the puck bounced off his pad to the stick of junior forward Jack Malone, who converted on the rebound, putting Cornell ahead, 1-0.

After killing a delay of game penalty midway through the period, the Red got two chances to extend its lead on the power play. After going 0-4 on the power play Friday night, Cornell’s recent struggles continued in the first period of Saturday’s game. The Red did not record a shot on goal during either of its two first period power plays.

Cornell’s power play woes ended early in the second period. The Red took advantage of a slashing call on Colgate and scored on the power play with 14:34 to go in the second. Sophomore forward Kyle Penney set up junior forward Matt Stienburg with a tape-to-tape field that Stienburg easily tapped in to give Cornell a 2-1 lead.

The Red’s lead was short-lived, however, as Cornell allowed the Raiders to score on a power play of their own with just under 12 minutes left in the period. Associate Coach Ben Syer challenged the goal for a potential offsides call, but the goal stood after a lengthy review.

Neither team could break the 2-2 deadlock during the second period. Cornell came up empty on a power play with eight minutes left and missed a few chances at even strength.

Freshman defenseman Michael Suda, playing in his first game at Lynah, rang the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining. A few minutes later, sophomore forward Zach Bramwell narrowly missed out on his first collegiate goal in his first game.

Freshman goaltender Ian Shane made a number of flashy saves down the stretch of the period to send the game to the third with the 2-2 tie intact.

Each team had a power play in the first half of the third period, but neither scored. The teams skated for a long stretch of neck-and-neck play, with Cornell taking eight shots in the first 12 minutes of the final frame and Colgate taking seven.

Cornell had a series of chances at even strength, including a wild sequence with just over five minutes left. The puck slipped around in the crease and slot, but Cornell could not find a lane to shoot before the play was blown dead after Benson was knocked over.

With 1:45 left in the third, the Red was sent to yet another power play after a holding call on Colgate but despite the golden opportunity, Cornell could not convert. The Red failed to notch a shot on yet another power play, sending the game to overtime.

For the third consecutive game at Lynah, overtime did not decide the game’s outcome. Neither team scored and the game ended in a tie. Cornell lost its third shootout in a row and ended the weekend with one point.

The Red returns to action on Friday against RPI in Troy, N.Y.